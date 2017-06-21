Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Janice C. Schulte

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

PANDORA — Janice Cecilia Schulte, 72 of Pandora died 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at her residence. She was born September 21, 1944 in Lima to the late Alphonse and Emma (Krietemeyer) Schroeder. On February 12, 1966, she married Thomas Schulte, who survives in Pandora.
Also surviving are her 8 children: Lynn (Craig) Downing of Columbus Grove, June (Mike) Miller of Dunkirk, Joe (Stephanie) Schulte of Delaware, Mike (Dawn) Schulte of Pandora, Todd (Beth) Schulte of Ottawa, Luke (Becky) Schulte of Cedarville, Kate (Gary) Morman of Columbus Grove, and John (Sarah) Schulte of Pandora; 33 grandchildren; 13 brothers and sisters: Herbert (Nancy) Schroeder, Rose (Rich) Ellerbrock, Emily (Stan) Karhoff, Joyce (Wayne) Gerdeman, Wilma Schroeder, William (Betty) Schroeder, Elaine (Dave) Odenweller, Chris (Jim) Heringhaus, Beth Schroeder, Wayne (Jane) Schroeder, Jay (Doris) Schroeder, Pete (Sabrina) Schroeder and Alphonse (Helen) Schroeder.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Schroeder; and 2 grandsons, Blake Downing and Isaac Morman.
Janice was a homemaker and a retired registered nurse. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bluffton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Columbus Grove, where a wake service will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Anthony Catholic School, Columbus Grove, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School, Ottawa, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfhatgrove.com.

