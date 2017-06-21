Ronald L. Lewis

Ronald Lee Lewis, 73, of Findlay, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He was born June 1, 1944 to the late George and Josephine (Sonnanstine) Lewis in Bowling Green, Ohio. Ronald married Jeanette Landon, and she survives him in Findlay.

Ronald was a machinist and the owner of his own business, Lewis Lawn Care and Snowplowing. He was a member of the Sandusky Valley Riders and Delta Raceway. He loved owning a motocross race team and loved playing poker. Ronald loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Always on the go till the end.

In addition to his loving wife, Jeanette, Ronald is survived by his sons, Aaron (Darlene) Lewis, Joseph (Amanda) Lewis; stepson, Tim (Valerie) Scott; daughters, Mary Lewis and April Lewis; 18 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his nephew, Lonnie Gobrecht. Ronald was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Ava Mae and Eli Lee Lewis.

Friends and family may visit on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 12 “” 2 p.m. and 6 “” 8 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay (419-422-1500). Memorial contributions in Ronald’s name may be made to the Howl-a-Day Inn, 609 E. Bigelow Ave, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

