Deborah Frey

UPPER SANDUSKY — A private graveside service for Deborah L. Frey, 43, of Upper Sandusky, will be held.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

Mrs. Frey died Sunday, June 18, 2017, at OSU Medical Center, Columbus.

Surviving are her parents, James W. and Darlene K. (Errett) June, Upper Sandusky; her husband, Lynn J. Frey, Upper Sandusky; four children, Ashtin, Haley, Brennan and Maya Frey, all of Upper Sandusky; and a sister, Jennifer (William) Fogle, Toledo.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, in care of the funeral home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.BringmanClark.com.

