Richard Gossman

LEIPSIC — A funeral for Richard R. Gossman, 93, of Leipsic, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic, with Pastor Steve Weatherly officiating. Burial will be in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and an hour prior to the funeral Friday at the funeral home.

Mr. Gossman died at 11:45 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Surviving are two stepsons, Chuck (Glenda) Bennett, Leipsic; Harry (Sandy) Bennett, Fostoria; four daughters, Linda (Gene) Goodman, Deshler; Georgia (Jim) Salisbury and Janice (Ken) Siebeneck, both of Findlay; and Becky (Jan) Schilperoot, Defiance.

Memorials may be made to the Leipsic United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

