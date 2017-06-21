Barbara J. Hunsaker

LIMA — Barbara Jean “Barb” Hunsaker, age 60, was called home to the Lord at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2017, at Lima Memorial Health System surrounded by family and friends.

Barb was born November 22, 1956 in Lima to Ronald D. “Skip” and Mary Lou (Trautman) Eversole. On September 13, 1975, she married her best friend, Dennis A. Hunsaker, who survives in Lima.

Barb was a 1975 graduate of Allen East High School. She worked many years at Union Chapel Missionary Church, Allied Environmental Services and was currently working for the Lima City Police Department, certified in crime prevention. She was a creative artist who enjoyed her long walks with Beverly, gardening, baking and music. Barb especially loved listening to Dennis sing the Old Classics while guessing the title and artist. She loved her family and kids, her true soft spot was her grandbabies. Each one was a treasure she never took for granted. Barb poured her life into those she loved.

Survivors include: husband, Dennis A. Hunsaker of Lima; children, Krista M. (Tom C.) Golden of Dunnellon, FL; Candace R. “Candi” (Eric) Hopkins of Lima; and Dustin A. (Lindsey A.) Hunsaker of Lima; grandchildren, Levi and Molly Golden, Hunter, Wyatt and Tanner Paxson, Devyn and Caleb Hopkins, Dalton Hunsaker and baby Hunsaker on the way; father, Ronald D. “Skip” (Sonja) Eversole of Findlay; siblings, Allan J. Eversole of Lima; Frances “Fran” (Jay) Yount of Adamsville, TN; Phil (Kristen “Kris”) Eversole of Toledo; mother-in-law, Marilyn J. “Jean” Hunsaker Deal of Harrod; brothers-in-law, Bob (Sue) Hunsaker of Carey; Steve (Teresa) Hunsaker of Lima; sister-in-law, Marisa (Cliff) Hadding of Harrod; many nieces, nephews and special friend, Beverly (Terry) Phillips of LaFayette.

She was preceded in death by: her mother, Mary Lou (Trautman) Eversole; brother, Michael Eversole; and fathers-in-law, Robert W. Hunsaker and Leonard I. Deal.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017 at Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road, Lima, Ohio 45801. Pastors Mark Bayliff, Tom Golden and Steve Ellis will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Ward Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 and 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Union Chapel Missionary Church, and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

In lieu of flowers her family would like to honor Barb by establishing a college savings account for each of her grandchildren. If you would like to contribute please make checks payable to Union Chapel Missionary Church, memo noted Hunsaker 529 fund. A Go Fund Me account will also be set up if you would rather contribute in that way.

CHILES – LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.

