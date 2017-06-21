Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Violet Rodenberger

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
COLUMBUS GROVE — A funeral for Violet L. Rodenberger, 96, of Columbus Grove, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove, the Rev. Brett Kelly officiating. Burial will be in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, and an hour prior to the funeral Friday at the church.
Mrs. Rodenberger died at 8 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017, at Lima Memorial Health Services.
Surviving are three sons, Bill (Pat) Rodenberger, Boyd, Texas; Dr. Larry (Bobbi) Rodenberger, Lebanon; and David Rodenberger, St. Marys.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church.
