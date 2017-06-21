Violet Rodenberger

COLUMBUS GROVE — A funeral for Violet L. Rodenberger, 96, of Columbus Grove, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove, the Rev. Brett Kelly officiating. Burial will be in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, and an hour prior to the funeral Friday at the church.

Mrs. Rodenberger died at 8 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017, at Lima Memorial Health Services.

Surviving are three sons, Bill (Pat) Rodenberger, Boyd, Texas; Dr. Larry (Bobbi) Rodenberger, Lebanon; and David Rodenberger, St. Marys.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to: hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.

