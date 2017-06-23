HARROD — Colten Lee Abbey, age 15, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 4:24 a.m. at his residence.

He was born on February 11, 2002 in Lima, Ohio to Mike and Jessy (Reffitt) Abbey and they survive in Harrod.

Colten was a freshman at Allen East High School, where he was a member of the football team, track team, wrestling team and a member of the student council. He was a member of the Harrod Christian Church. Colten was a member of the Harrod Christian Youth Group. He was a member of the Auglaize Ag 4-H Club.

Also surviving are his three sisters: Sydney Abbey and Jolene Abbey at home and Makenna Hauenstein of Bluffton; maternal grandparents: Joe & Dee Reffitt of Harrod; paternal grandparents: Bob & Nancy Abbey of Findlay; maternal uncles & aunts: Rick & Kayla Reffitt of Lima, Jonas & Melissa Reffitt of Harrod, Jordan & Brittany Reffitt of Harrod, Joie & Jake Clum of Harrod, DemetriusWilliams of Harrod, John Conyers of Ada & Alfred Conyers of Harrod; paternal aunt, Sheryl Abbey of Grove City; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal uncle Bobby Abbey; and maternal great-grandparents: Kenneth & Sondra Lawrence; paternal great-grandparents: Henry & Hilda Reffitt.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Lima First Assembly of God Church, 1660 Findlay Road, Lima, Ohio 45801 with Pastor Gary Rummel and Pastor Tom Golden officiating. Burial will be in Auglaize Cemetery, Harrod.

Friends may call from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harrod Christian Church and/or Allen East High School.

