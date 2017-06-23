McCOMB — Blake A. Kendrick, 23, of McComb, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Monday June 19, 2017.

Blake was born in Bluffton, Ohio to Steve Dotson and Jodi Kendrick. Blake is survived by his mother Jodi (Craig Huffine) Kendrick of Deshler, Ohio; siblings: Brandon (Alex) Kendrick of Findlay, Brittany (Josh) Sattler of Arcadia, Nick (Allison) Huffine of Portage and Madison Huffine of Bowling Green; uncle: Jerry Sigler and Robert Dotson; an aunt Pam Hadding; nieces: Haidyn and Riley; nephews: Lawsyn and Brantley; cousins: Destiny Caldwell, Andrea Hudson, Makenzy and Kaylee Dauterman, Alicia and Ramiro Sigler, James and Chris Hadding; his canine companions Angel and Diamond. He was preceded in death by his father Steve Dotson, grandpa: Charles Sigler, grandmas: Helen Dotson, Mary Sterrett and Rita Zeiter; aunt Sonja Hudson and an uncle Chuck Sigler. and his girlfriend Marie Beach.

Blake was a 2012 graduate of McComb High School and was currently a student at James A. Rhodes State College studying Applied Business and Human Resources. He enjoyed racing his CR250R dirt bike and competed in Motorcross racing, winning many competitions. Blake also enjoyed cruising in his Mazda RX8 and riding go-karts. Blake had no fear and was a Gear Head that could fix anything. Blake loved spending time with his family, whether it was camping, going to cookouts, having a bonfire or being at the river on the boat. He will always be remembered for his manners and big heart.

Visitation for Blake will be on Friday June 23, 2017 from 2:00-5:00 & 6:00-8:00 PM at the HARTLEY- HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858, Drew DeVore, Funeral Director. His Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday June 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. by Pastor Randy Allen in the funeral home. Interment will follow at the McComb Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Blake’s honor to Team Recovery, 1618 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612.

