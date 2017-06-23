Previous Story
Linda Wynkoop
Posted On Fri. Jun 23rd, 2017
Comment: 0
MOUNT CORY — No funeral or visitation will be held for Linda J. Wynkoop, 69, of Mount Cory.
She died at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at her residence.
She married Dennis Wynkoop and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Lewis (Jesse Johnson) Wynkoop, Findlay; a sister, Rita (Bill) McVetta, Mount Cory.
Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.chiles-lamanfh.com.