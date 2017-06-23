Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Linda Wynkoop

Posted On Fri. Jun 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MOUNT CORY — No funeral or visitation will be held for Linda J. Wynkoop, 69, of Mount Cory.
She died at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at her residence.
She married Dennis Wynkoop and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Lewis (Jesse Johnson) Wynkoop, Findlay; a sister, Rita (Bill) McVetta, Mount Cory.
Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company