Linda Wynkoop

MOUNT CORY — No funeral or visitation will be held for Linda J. Wynkoop, 69, of Mount Cory.

She died at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at her residence.

She married Dennis Wynkoop and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Lewis (Jesse Johnson) Wynkoop, Findlay; a sister, Rita (Bill) McVetta, Mount Cory.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

