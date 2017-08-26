Rose Mary Octavia Latta

BOWLING GREEN — Rose Mary Octavia (Kiene) Latta of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away August 23, 2017 in Bowling Green. She was 93. Rose Mary was born on Sept. 3, 1923, in Pandora to Joseph and Gertrude (Stechschulte) Kiene on their farm. She graduated from Pandora High School in 1941.

She married Delbert Latta on September 17, 1948. During World War II, Rose Mary worked as a Rosie the Riveter at the Lima Tank Depot, and later worked at Meter Works in Bluffton. Together they had three children: a son who died shortly after birth; Rose Ellen (Stephen) Jackson, and Robert (Marcia), of Bowling Green, who both survive, as well as grandsons Peter (Alyssa) Kuebeck, Perrysburg; David (Rachel) Kuebeck, Bowling Green; Andrew Kuebeck, Kent; granddaughters Elizabeth Latta, Bowling Green; and Maria Latta, Houston, TX, and four great grandchildren, Noah and Ezra Kuebeck of Perrysburg, and Olivia and Hazel Kuebeck of Bowling Green.

Also surviving are sisters Agnes (Alton) Friedel, Pandora; Jean (Jim) Beckman, Ottawa; and brother, James (Cassie) Kiene of Columbus Grove. In addition to her parents, husband, and infant son, she was pre-deceased by brothers Richard and Charles Kiene, sister Cecelia Webster, and son-in-law Dr. E.J. Kuebeck.

Family was Rose Mary’s primary calling and devotion. While she was very supportive of her husband’s extensive political career, and enjoyed attending events throughout the congressional district with him, most of her time was spent raising her family, and in later years, time spent with her grandchildren. Summer highlights included trips to Amish Country and annual outings she and Del had with the grandkids to Cedar Point. She was also deeply devoted to her faith and enjoyed cooking and baking, particularly pies. She also loved to garden. Rose Mary was a devout member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Perrysburg.

Visitation for Rose Mary will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 1-5 at the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 West Wooster St./P.O. Box 648 Bowling Green, Ohio, 43402, Tele: 419-352-2171, with a mass of Christian burial to be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 512 West Sycamore Street, Columbus Grove, Ohio at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 28. Interment will be at the McComb Union Cemetery in McComb, Ohio.

Memorial contributions in Rose Mary’s honor may be given to either St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or St. John XXIII.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff of the Wood County Hospital, Woodhaven Nursing Home, and Bridge Hospice at Heritage Corners.

