Robert Agner

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
OTTAWA — Robert E.L. Agner, 81, of Ottawa, died at 4:05 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at St. Catherine’s Manor, Findlay.
He married Mary E. Claybaugh and she preceded him in death. Surviving are three sons, Randy (Becky) of Leipsic, Richard (Kristy) of Lewistown, Montana, and Roger (Paula) of Ottawa; a daughter, Jane (Mark) Garberson of Columbus Grove; and two brothers: Harold of Pandora and Russell (Beverly) of Oakwood.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, the Rev. Tim Hauenstein officiating. Burial will be in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the funeral Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Putnam County Home Health and Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.lovefuneralhome.com.

