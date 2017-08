James S. Helfrich, 79, of Findlay, died Friday morning at Birchaven Village. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. Michael Catholic Church, east. Further arrangements are pending at the funeral home.

Comments

comments