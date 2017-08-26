Roxie M. Lauck

Roxie M. “Marguerite” Lauck, 94, of Deshler, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

Roxie was born on September 25, 1922 at her home in Putnam County to the late John B. and Sylvia G. (Leader) Adams. She married the love of her life Edward O. Lauck on October 26, 1946 in the Oakdale United Methodist Church and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2003. Roxie is survived by her children: Ronald Lauck of New Concord, Ohio; Kevin (Lynn) Lauck of Pemberville, Ohio; Phyllis Hall and Karen (Brendyn) George of Deshler, Ohio; Sheryl (Kevin) Kapanka of Kenton, Ohio; and Joyce (John) Schoenlein of Perrysburg, Ohio. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and her siblings: Elwyn Adams of Deshler, Ohio; Kenny Adams of Rawson, Ohio; Marilyn Keys of Portage, Ohio; Roger Adams of Deshler, Ohio; and Mary Ellen Wines of Lambertville, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Richard Hall; brother, Howard Adams; and sister, Eloise Buehler.

Roxie was a graduate of McComb High School class of 1940 and was a lifelong member of the Oakdale United Methodist Church where she held numerous jobs including Youth Leader and Sunday School teacher. Roxie was a member of the United Methodist Women Mission. Roxie was an avid reader of the Holy Bible and lived by her faith and love for God. At the age of 42, Roxie decided to go back to school to become an LPN. Her choice to return to school while raising six children was an inspiration to many and set an example, especially to her family for generations, that one can accomplish anything if they put their mind to it. After obtaining her nursing license, Roxie worked at the Oak Grove Nursing Home in Deshler until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, canning and gardening vegetable and fruits. She was especially known for her frozen corn and her pink applesauce, which is still in demand at Christmas time. Roxie was affectionately known by many as Aunt Deet and family was a very important part of Roxie’s life along with her faith.

Visitation for Roxie will be on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 3:00-5:00 & 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the HARTLEY-HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858. Roxie’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Oakdale United Methodist Church, 24994 Hancock Wood County Line, Deshler, Ohio 43516, with her grandson-in-law Pastor Jarrod Williams officiating. Following Roxie’s funeral service a luncheon will be held at the church. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the Knollcrest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Roxie’s honor to the Cherry Street Mission, 1501 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43604, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 202, Independence, OH 44131.

Online condolences as well as fond memories may be sent to Roxie’s family by visiting www.hannemanfh.com.

Comments

comments