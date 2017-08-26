BELLEFONTAINE — Loraine M. Russell, 89, of Bellefontaine and formerly of Arcadia, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2017. She was born on November 10, 1927 to the late Cyriel and Irene DeCooman. Loraine was a 1945 graduate of Van Buren High School. She married Raymond Ross Russell on September 15, 1946 and he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children: Suzanne Marie (Raymond) Reinhard of Fairborn, Ohio; Alan Ray (Janice) Russell of Des Moines, Iowa; six grandchildren: Lori (David) Wallingford, Lisa (Dan) Smithers, Lee (Courtney) Reinhard, Pam Alexander-Nelson, Chad (Chrissy) Cappiello, Jessica (Nick) Moehle. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, a brother Ronald Lee (Sharon) DeCooman of Arcadia; sister-in-law Peg Russell of Parma, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Robert DeCooman and a sister, Suzy Chekanoff DeCooman. Loraine enjoyed reading and attending family events, especially sporting events of her great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Arcadia United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour (10:00 – 11:00 a.m.) prior to the service at the church. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at the Arcadia United Methodist Church with Pastor Dave Noel officiating. Burial will follow in Bechtel Cemetery, Van Buren. Memorial contributions can be made to Logan Acres Activity Fund, 2739 CR 91, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311. Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

