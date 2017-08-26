Kathy L. Hemmer

Beloved mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother, Kathy Lynne (Blide) Hemmer, 62, of Findlay, entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 24, 2017. She was born on May 2, 1955 in Findlay, Ohio to John R. and Mary F. Blide. Kathy married Terry Hemmer on August 8, 1974. He survives at home.

Kathy enjoyed bird watching, trips to the lake, camping, playing cards with the “girls”, everything British, her dog Bailey, and laughing with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband of 43 years; and her mother, Kathy is survived by her only two daughters, Carrie (Jason) Plesec, and Megan Hemmer; and her loving grandchildren who call her Nana; Luke, Jackson, Emry, Hudson, and Hank all of Findlay. She is also survived by a brother, John (Bernie) Blide of Findlay; and two sisters, Emily (Robert) Moore of Victoria, Texas, and Liz Wickard of Aurora, Colorado. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, John R. Blide.

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. “” 1:00 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at the conclusion of visitation on Tuesday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Downtown Church on West Main Cross St., Findlay, OH. Father Mike Zacharias will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in the St. Michael Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Kathy’s name may be made to the Cancer Patient Services, 1800 North Blanchard Street, Suite 120, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning’s hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die.

