Lucille M. Woodward

Lucille Mae Woodward, of Findlay, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 25th 2017 at The Heritage. She was 90. She was born on January 5, 1927 in Findlay, Ohio to Cecil and Jennie Mae Hummel. In 1946 she married Ray N. Woodward, and he preceded her in death. Together they had 6 children, Shirley (Gale) Brimm, Linda (Jim) Toth, Virginia (Joe) Hindall, Ray Jr., Dennis James (preceded them in death), Lucille Kay (Dave) Rader, 18 grandchildren (preceded in death by 2), 35 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. Lucille was a homemaker, prior to that she worked at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. She was a member of the AMVETS, the VFW, and DAV. Lucille attended Mission Time Holiness church and served as the Mother of the Church.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2017, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. Funeral services will be private.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

