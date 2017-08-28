Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Jeffrey N. Lash

Posted On Mon. Aug 28th, 2017
Jeffrey N. Lash, Ph.D., 68, formerly of Findlay, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2017, in Massillon, Ohio Born in Findlay, June 12, 1949, a son to Harlan S. and Winifred J. (Waters) Lash, Jeff graduated from Findlay High School and went on to complete his doctorate degree in nineteenth century history from Kent State University. He taught history at the Kent State University Regional Campus before working as an archivist for the National Archives in Washington, D.C. While there he published two books and 14 articles about the American Civil War. In later years he was an avid family historian. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by his father; brothers, Robert and Lawrence Lash; and nephew, Brandon Schuck; Jeff is survived by his daughters, Kimberley and Charmayne Lash, of Teaneck, New Jersey and their mother, Sheila Manansala; his mother, Mrs. Winifred J. Lash, of Findlay; nephews, Rama Lash, of Washington State, Grant Lash, of Connecticut, Noel Schuck, of Findlay and nieces, Bhrett Sweitzer, of California, Shivani Stevens and Armita St. John, both of Massachusetts and Kristi Warner, also of Findlay.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon “” 26 Second St. NE, Massillon, OH 44646. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens “” 3655 Wales Ave., NW, Massillon, OH 44646. Visitation will be one hour prior to services, from 1-2:00 p.m., in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the donor’s charity of choice. To sign our online guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.

