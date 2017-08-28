Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

CAREY — Jeffery L. Vogel, 55, of Carey, died at 5:32am on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at his residence.
Born September 21, 1961 in Fostoria, OH, he was the son Gene A. and Linda L. (Woodruff) Vogel. His mother preceded him in death and his father survives in Forest. He married Bonnie Lou Jackson and they divorced.
Surviving is a son, Garrett L. Vogel, Forest, a brother, Gene (Sherri) Vogel, Kenton, two sisters, Julia (Terry) Kitzler, Carey and Jennifer Campbell, Forest, a nephew, Duane Darland, and four nieces, Misty Risner, Amanda (Roger) Damron, Kristy (Ryan) Gottfried, and Amber Vogel.
Preceding him in death were a brother, Randy Vogel and a niece Chantel Kin.
Jeffery was a United States Army veteran. He worked for Charles Construction Services in Findlay for many years.
He was a member of the Carey Conservation Club and enjoyed watching NASCAR, deer hunting, and being in the woods with nature.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 11:00am at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jeffery L. Vogel Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH 43316.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

