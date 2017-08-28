A memorial service for former Findlay resident, Brenda D. Shuck, 75, will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME. The Rev. Robert Cochran will officiate and interment will follow at VanHorn Cemetery, Vanlue. Brenda passed away in Dunedin, Florida June 25, 2017 after a short illness.

Ms. Shuck was a 1959 graduate of Findlay High School, attended Michigan State University, and retired from Marathon Oil Company. She was a past president of Desk and Derrick.

Brenda was the daughter of the late Richard and Frances Shuck. Survivors include her brother, Ronald Shuck, his wife Sue, two nephews, three grandnieces and one grandnephew.

Memorials in Brenda’s name are suggested to the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County, 4550 Fostoria Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

