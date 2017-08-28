Alma Risner

NEW RIEGEL — A private funeral for Alma M. Risner, 82, of New Riegel, will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore.

Mrs. Risner died at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

She married Paul E. Risner and he preceded her in death. Surviving are four daughters, Karen Risner, Berwick; Candy (Jim) Nye, Carey; Justine (Jeff) Fox, New Riegel; and Amy (David) Benner, Tiffin; two sons, Brian (Sue) and Todd, both of Tiffin; three brothers, Bryce (Ida) Biller, rural Sycamore; Allen (Judie) Biller, Tiffin; and Don (Pam) Biller, Melmore; and four sisters, Cleo “Sis” Osborn; Linda (Clinton) Nye; Penny Osborn; and Janice (Butch) Distel, all of Tiffin.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore 44882.

