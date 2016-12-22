REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

1 Dead, 16 Hurt In Bus-SUV Crash In Northeastern Indiana

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (AP) — Police say one man has died and 16 other people have been injured after a motor coach collided head-on with an SUV in northeastern Indiana.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says the SUV was traveling on U.S. 33 about 15 miles northwest of Fort Wayne when it suddenly sped up, went left of center and collided with the bus about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver of the SUV and his dog were killed. They say the bus went into a ditch, and about 16 of the approximately 40 passengers aboard went to hospitals with non-critical injuries.

The bus owned by Barons Bus was traveling from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio.

