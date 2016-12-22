2 Ohio Crashes Within Days Leave Dayton Officers Injured

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities say a Dayton police officer has been hurt after his patrol car was hit while he was responding to a crash on Interstate 75.

It’s the second time within days that a Dayton officer has been hit at a crash scene by a passing vehicle.

Police say the officer hit Thursday morning was banged up but will be OK. The crash happened on southbound I-75. His name hasn’t been released.

Another officer who was hit last Friday remains in a hospital and is recovering from serious injuries from that crash.

Officer Byron Branch was outside of his cruiser responding to a crash when a driver lost control and struck the rookie officer’s vehicle.

