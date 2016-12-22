2 Ohio Crashes Within Days Leave Dayton Officers Injured

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities say a Dayton police officer has been hurt after his patrol car was hit while he was responding to a crash on Interstate 75.

It’s the second time within days that a Dayton officer has been hit at a crash scene by a passing vehicle.

Police say the officer hit Thursday morning was banged up but will be OK. The crash happened on southbound I-75. His name hasn’t been released.

Another officer who was hit last Friday remains in a hospital and is recovering from serious injuries from that crash.

Officer Byron Branch was outside of his cruiser responding to a crash when a driver lost control and struck the rookie officer’s vehicle.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Where are you at with your Christmas shopping?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company