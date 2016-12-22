Belmont Uses 21-point Burst To Beat Cleveland State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Evan Bradds scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Belmont defeated Cleveland State 88-61 on Thursday night for the Bruins’ fifth victory in their last six games.

Belmont led by five, 40-35, at halftime before outscoring Cleveland State 21-0 over a 7 ½-minute span of the second half that left the Bruins up 30 with 5:25 to go.

Amanze Egekeze made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Belmont with Kevin McClain adding 13 points and Nick Smith 10. Austin Luke had eight assists. The Bruins shot 52 percent in the first half and 61 percent in the second.

Rob Edwards and Anthony Wright scored 14 points each for the Vikings (4-8), who have lost three of their last four games. Demonte Flannigan added 11 points.

The Vikings made only 5 of 24 from the arc while Belmont was going 14 of 30.

