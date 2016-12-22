Capitals-Flyers Sums
First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 3 (Eller, Orlov), 18:24. Penalties_Winnik, WSH, (tripping), 6:16.
Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Raffl 7 (Voracek, Gudas), 4:25. 3, Washington, Eller 3 (Burakovsky, Carlson), 9:53. 4, Philadelphia, Giroux 10, 19:39. Penalties_Eller, WSH, (high sticking), 12:36; Gostisbehere, PHI, (high sticking), 18:58; Williams, WSH, (slashing), 18:58.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Gudas, PHI, (hooking), 18:12.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Washington 1 (Oshie G, Kuznetsov NG, Backstrom NG, Williams NG), Philadelphia 2 (Gostisbehere NG, Giroux NG, Voracek G, Simmonds G).
Shots on Goal_Washington 14-10-10-4_38. Philadelphia 7-13-14-4_38.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Philadelphia 0 of 2.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 14-7-3 (38 shots-36 saves). Philadelphia, Mason 14-9-4 (38-36).
A_20,011 (19,537). T_2:40.
Referees_Mike Leggo, Brad Meier. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Greg Devorski.