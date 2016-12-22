Cincinnati’s Blood Inventory Sits Below 70 Percent Capacity

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Health officials say Cincinnati’s inventory of donated blood as it currently stands would not be sufficient in the event of a mass casualty event.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports ( ) recent years have seen the Hoxworth Blood Center’s inventory dwindle below 70 percent capacity.

Blood inventory is needed for victims of accidents, people undergoing surgery or transplants and those who have cancer or other diseases.

The Blood Center requires 300 units of blood each day to meet the needs of patients in 30 local hospitals. Donors provide one pint of blood, which is roughly the equivalent of one unit.

A spokesperson for the Blood Center says it would have to import blood from Kentucky and Indiana if a mass casualty event were to occur in Cincinnati.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Where are you at with your Christmas shopping?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company