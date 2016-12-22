REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

February Trial Set For Ohio Man Charged In Firefighter Death

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has scheduled an Ohio homeowner’s murder trial for Feb. 21 in the death of a firefighter last year.

Lester Parker has pleaded not guilty in the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman (WOHL’-tur-man). Butler County Judge Greg Stephens on Thursday ordered that he remain held on $500,000 bond.

The 66-year-old Parker appeared with his newly appointed attorney, David Washington of Hamilton.

Wolterman died after crashing through a floor Dec. 28 while responding to a house fire. The fire was later ruled an arson, and Parker recently was indicted on murder and aggravated arson charges.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports fellow firefighters were back in the courtroom Thursday and say they will maintain a presence during upcoming proceedings.

