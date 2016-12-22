Irving, James Lead Short-handed Cavs Past Bucks 113-102

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, and LeBron James scored 29 as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second game in two nights over the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-102 on Wednesday despite being without two starters.

The NBA champs were not at full strength as Kevin Love didn’t dress for the second straight game with a bruised left knee, and J.R. Smith sat out after breaking his right thumb Tuesday at Milwaukee. Smith needs surgery, and the Cavs won’t have a timetable on his return until after the operation.

They were missed, but Cleveland’s two biggest stars more than made up for the absences as the Cavs won for the eighth time in nine games. The only loss in that stretch was last week at Memphis when James, Irving and Love stayed home to rest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Jabari Parker 27 for the Bucks, who took the Cavs to overtime at home but fell behind by 21 in the fourth quarter this time and couldn’t come back.

Tristan Thompson added 15 rebounds for Cleveland.

With Smith sidelined for an indefinite period, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue expects his reserves to step up and fill the scoring void and for someone to replace the guard’s energy on defense.

The Cavs have been looking to add a backup point guard, but Lue told general manager David Griffin to “take his time. We’re still a good team.”

Irving, who played 45 minutes on Tuesday, scored 14 in the third quarter, capping the period with a three-point play to put Cleveland ahead by 15.

James made three 3-pointers in a span of 1:11 in the second to give Cleveland a 51-35 lead, but Lue, perhaps concerned about overworking his superstar after he played 47 minutes Tuesday, replaced him with Richard Jefferson.

James had an incredulous look as he ran off the floor and seemed to wonder why Lue would pull him while on such a shooting tear.

The Bucks took advantage with James out, outscoring the Cavs 19-8 over the final 5:05 to pull to 59-54 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Bucks: F Michael Beasley missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left foot. … Parker came in averaging 21.9 points in nine December games, and coach Jason Kidd said the three-year veteran is expanding his game. “He’s comfortable playing inside,” Kidd said. “He’s also extended his range out to the 3-point line. That helps us as a team because we have another scorer, but one thing people might not mention is he passes the ball and he can find his open teammates. He enjoys doing that.” … Antetokounmpo is the only player in the NBA leading his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Only four players — James, Kevin Garnett, Dave Cowens and Scottie Pippen — have done it for a season.

Cavaliers: Jefferson was ejected with 3:19 left and tossed his jersey into the stands as he walked to the locker room. … James is expected to have his minutes reduced next month. He’s averaging 37.3 per game, but Lue said there are no plans to curtail James’ playing time until the 31-year-old says so. “He knows his body better than anyone,” Lue said. “He’s been doing this for a long time, says he feels great and nights he doesn’t feel great he won’t play.”

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Washington on Friday.

Cavaliers: Host Brooklyn on Friday night before playing Golden State on Christmas in a rematch of the past two NBA Finals.

