No Early Prison Release For Ex-Ohio Lawmaker, For Now

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — An early prison release bid by a former Republican Ohio lawmaker who had 10 of 13 criminal counts against him overturned has been denied.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports (http://bit.ly/2i1uQGF) a judge this week denied Pete Beck’s emergency release request because the appeals court that last week ruled Beck was wrongly convicted of securities-related counts and perjury counts has up to 10 days to reconsider that ruling. Beck may refile his motion after that.

Beck was convicted last year of misleading investors at a company where he worked and using investors’ money for personal gain. He received a four-year sentence.

The appeals court ruled the alleged crimes involving securities-related counts were outside the statute of limitations and the panel couldn’t conclude Beck’s testimony related to perjury counts was “clearly false.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Where are you at with your Christmas shopping?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company