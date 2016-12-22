Ohio Man Who Trained With Tuskegee Airmen Dies

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who trained with the famed Tuskegee (tuhs-KEE’-gee) Airmen during World War II has died.

Robert L. Harvey Sr. of Dayton died Sunday. He was 97.

The Dayton Daily News ( ) reports Harvey was in training Tuskegee Airmen when the war ended in Europe.

He later graduated as a pilot at the Tuskegee Army Air Field.

Harvey was in Washington in 2007 when the airmen were awarded with the Congressional Gold Medal.

The squadron of black pilots was formed to help the World War II effort amid racial discrimination and depicted in the 2012 movie “Red Tails.”

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments