REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Supreme Court Rejects Teen Rapist’s 112-year Sentence

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has overturned a convicted rapist’s 112-year prison sentence imposed for crimes committed when he was 15.

The court ruled 4-3 Thursday that the 2008 sentence given to Brandon Moore constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates a U.S. Supreme Court mandate against life sentences for juvenile crimes not involving homicides.

Moore was tried as an adult and convicted by a jury in the 2001 armed kidnapping, robbery and gang rape of a 22-year-old Youngstown State University student.

Prosecutors argued Moore’s sentence is constitutional because it involved multiple and consecutive sentences and not a single sentence of life without parole.

Moore’s attorneys said such lengthy sentences for juveniles who didn’t commit homicides must provide meaningful opportunity for release.

Moore will now be resentenced.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Where are you at with your Christmas shopping?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company