Report: Ohio Overpaid 18 State Workers For Unused Vacation

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s government watchdog says the state overpaid 18 government employees by nearly $50,000 for cashing out unused vacation time

The Ohio Inspector General is recommending that the state issue a new statewide policy for paying out unused leave.

State law says government employees should only be paid for up to 80 hours unused vacation time per fiscal year.

The investigation released Wednesday says most state agency human resources officials told investigators they had not been aware of the 80-hour limit.

The investigation began after a complaint from the governor’s office.

