Thursday’s Scores
Amanda-Clearcreek 65, Williamsport Westfall 28
Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Creston Norwayne 41
Archbold 58, Pettisville 38
Arlington 63, N. Baltimore 51
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, McComb 28
Bluffton 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 45
Bowling Green 67, Tol. Woodward 53
Canfield S. Range 49, Streetsboro 27
Chesterland W. Geauga 73, Wickliffe 54
Chillicothe 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 44
Chillicothe Huntington 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37
Cin. Oak Hills 55, Cin. Western Hills 15
Cin. Walnut Hills 41, Ursuline Academy 38
Circleville Logan Elm 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 36, OT
Cle. Collinwood 30, Richmond Hts. 15
Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Cols. Bexley 12
Doylestown Chippewa 40, Rittman 19
Elmore Woodmore 37, Genoa Area 26
Garrettsville Garfield 80, Youngs. Valley Christian 28
Hamilton, Ind. 36, Montpelier 33
Lima Bath 60, Coldwater 51
Lima Sr. 62, Tol. Cent. Cath. 48
Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, New London 33
Maumee 31, Northwood 22
McArthur Vinton County 47, Athens 27
Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Lexington 20
Minford 68, Portsmouth 31
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 71, Vanlue 24
Mt. Notre Dame 81, Dublin Coffman 56
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Bucyrus 38
Nelsonville-York 66, Wellston 26
New Boston Glenwood 54, Lucasville Valley 30
New Bremen 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53
Niles McKinley 81, Ashtabula Lakeside 46
Notre Dame Academy 64, Fremont Ross 13
Olmsted Falls 54, Strongsville 51
Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Ottoville 43
Pemberville Eastwood 47, Rossford 35
Pomeroy Meigs 55, Bidwell River Valley 37
Shadyside 81, Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 64
Shaker Hts. Laurel 50, Akr. Hoban 42
St. Marys Memorial 70, Sidney 59
Sycamore Mohawk 39, Bucyrus Wynford 20
Tallmadge 62, Hudson 37
Tontogany Otsego 46, Bloomdale Elmwood 40
Trenton Edgewood 50, Monroe 32
Upper Sandusky 71, Attica Seneca E. 46
Vincent Warren 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 37
W. Salem NW 87, Jeromesville Hillsdale 16
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64, Hannibal River 40
Wooster 68, Mansfield Madison 39
Antwerp 52, Edon 43