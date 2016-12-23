Thursday’s Scores

Posted On Fri. Dec 23rd, 2016
Amanda-Clearcreek 65, Williamsport Westfall 28

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Creston Norwayne 41

Archbold 58, Pettisville 38

Arlington 63, N. Baltimore 51

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, McComb 28

Bluffton 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 45

Bowling Green 67, Tol. Woodward 53

Canfield S. Range 49, Streetsboro 27

Chesterland W. Geauga 73, Wickliffe 54

Chillicothe 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 44

Chillicothe Huntington 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37

Cin. Oak Hills 55, Cin. Western Hills 15

Cin. Walnut Hills 41, Ursuline Academy 38

Circleville Logan Elm 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 36, OT

Cle. Collinwood 30, Richmond Hts. 15

Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Cols. Bexley 12

Doylestown Chippewa 40, Rittman 19

Elmore Woodmore 37, Genoa Area 26

Garrettsville Garfield 80, Youngs. Valley Christian 28

Hamilton, Ind. 36, Montpelier 33

Lima Bath 60, Coldwater 51

Lima Sr. 62, Tol. Cent. Cath. 48

Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, New London 33

Maumee 31, Northwood 22

McArthur Vinton County 47, Athens 27

Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Lexington 20

Minford 68, Portsmouth 31

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 71, Vanlue 24

Mt. Notre Dame 81, Dublin Coffman 56

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Bucyrus 38

Nelsonville-York 66, Wellston 26

New Boston Glenwood 54, Lucasville Valley 30

New Bremen 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53

Niles McKinley 81, Ashtabula Lakeside 46

Notre Dame Academy 64, Fremont Ross 13

Olmsted Falls 54, Strongsville 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Ottoville 43

Pemberville Eastwood 47, Rossford 35

Pomeroy Meigs 55, Bidwell River Valley 37

Shadyside 81, Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 64

Shaker Hts. Laurel 50, Akr. Hoban 42

St. Marys Memorial 70, Sidney 59

Sycamore Mohawk 39, Bucyrus Wynford 20

Tallmadge 62, Hudson 37

Tontogany Otsego 46, Bloomdale Elmwood 40

Trenton Edgewood 50, Monroe 32

Upper Sandusky 71, Attica Seneca E. 46

Vincent Warren 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 37

W. Salem NW 87, Jeromesville Hillsdale 16

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64, Hannibal River 40

Wooster 68, Mansfield Madison 39

Antwerp 52, Edon 43

