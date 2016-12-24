Chunn, Troy ‘D’ Top Ohio 28-23 In Dollar General Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Chunn had three short touchdown runs and Troy intercepted four passes in a 28-23 victory over Ohio in the Dollar General Bowl on Friday night.

The Trojans (10-3) finished off their first 10-win season since moving up to the FBS in 2001, thanks largely to a defense that came up with three big fourth-quarter stops. The first Sun Belt Conference team to crack the Top 25, Troy forced 18 turnovers in its last five games.

The Bobcats (8-6) settled for field goal attempts twice in the fourth quarter, making one, and got one more chance from their own 15 with 2:20 left and no timeouts. They managed one first down but Greg Windham couldn’t throw for another one under heavy pressure.

Louie Zervos had made a 37-yard field goal with 4:01 left to cut Troy’s lead to 28-23. They had first down from the 12 before a personal foul penalty against lineman Jake Pruehs.

Chunn found little room to run except near the goal line against the nation’s sixth-ranked run defense. He had 56 yards on 20 carries.

Deondre Douglas gained 113 yards on six catches. Ohio’s Jordan Reid had 12 catches for 162 yards.

Troy’s fourth interception came courtesy of 315-pound defensive tackle Trevon Sanders. One play later, Chunn powered in for a touchdown and a 28-17 third-quarter lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio: Couldn’t overcome the mistakes despite a number of big plays from Windham and Reid. Windham completed 23 of 47 passes and the offense gained just 78 yards on 30 rushes.

Troy: Converted three of Ohio’s five turnovers into touchdowns. Was outgained 393-322.

PICK PARTY: Interceptions were on sale at Dollar General. Both teams had a pair in the first 9:17 of the game, and Windham was picked twice more.

CHUNN’S MARK

Chunn scored his school-record 35th career touchdown on Troy’s opening drive, breaking a tie with Joe Jackson (1994-97) with a season left to play. He finished his junior year with 37.

UP NEXT

Ohio loses Windham and five starters on each side of the ball. Opens next season against Hampton.

Troy could have a stronger team next season. The Trojans return all but two offensive starters, including Chunn and Silvers. The defense gets seven starters back but loses Sun Belt defensive player of the year Rashad Dillard. The first game is a big one, at Boise State.

