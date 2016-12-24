Cleveland Police ID Officer After Toddler Son Dies

Posted On Sat. Dec 24th, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police have identified a veteran Cleveland officer whose 2-year-old son died after apparently shooting himself with his father’s service weapon.

A Cleveland police statement Saturday morning says the investigation is in its early stages and that there have been no arrests made.

Police identify the officer as 54-year-old Jose Pedro, hired in 1993.

Officers responded to a home in the northeast Ohio city around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the child was taken to a hospital where he died from his injury.

Neighbors told reporters that the child’s older brother came running out of the house yelling for someone to call 911 because his brother had just shot himself.

Police didn’t release any other details immediately.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Where are you at with your Christmas shopping?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company