Ohio Authorities Identity Burning Body Found In Alley

Posted On Sat. Dec 24th, 2016
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified the body they found on fire in a neighborhood alley as a Columbus woman.

Officials said Saturday the body is that of Demeki Lashae Walker. The 39-year old was found by firefighters early Friday morning. They had been called to the Eureka Avenue scene for an apparent trash fire.

Police say firefighters didn’t realize there was a body until they extinguished the small fire behind a home in a residential area of the city’s Hilltop neighborhood.

Columbus police said this is the city’s 103rd homicide so far this year.

No other information was available. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

