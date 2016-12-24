State Offers Training For Survivors Of Human Trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state is announcing training for survivors of human trafficking to help other victims recover from their experiences.

The training is for human trafficking survivors who also experienced a mental health or substance abuse disorder.

The Peer Supporter training provided by the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Department of Public Safety takes place on five consecutive Saturdays beginning in February.

The mental health agency has money available to help with mileage and lodging for people traveling more than 50 miles.

Ohio has launched a number of recently to battle human trafficking.

