REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Canadiens-Flyers Sums

Posted On Thu. Feb 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

First Period_1, Montreal, Nesterov 4 (Shaw, Galchenyuk), 4:51. Penalties_Mitchell, MTL, (tripping), 17:44.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Giroux 12 (Schenn, Streit), 17:50 (pp). Penalties_Vandevelde, PHI, (slashing), 6:27; Shaw, MTL, (interference), 16:46.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Read 7 (Couturier, Cousins), 3:32. 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 9, 19:46. Penalties_Markov, MTL, (hooking), 8:11.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 5-6-5_16. Philadelphia 10-7-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 23-11-5 (23 shots-21 saves). Philadelphia, Neuvirth 8-4-0 (16-15).

A_19,768 (19,537). T_2:22.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Murphy.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company