Correction: Earns-Shiloh Industries Story

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (AP) — In a story Jan. 17 about Shiloh Industries Inc.’s earnings, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the company is an automotive lighting company. Shiloh is an automotive lightweighting company.

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (AP) — Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Valley City, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The automotive lightweighting company posted revenue of $281.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.7 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

Shiloh shares have climbed 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.79, a climb of 88 percent in the last 12 months.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

