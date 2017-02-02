REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Cops Shoot, Injure Teen Who Pointed Weapon At Them

Posted On Thu. Feb 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a 15-year-old boy pulled a weapon from his waistband and pointed it at two officers walking near the police department, prompting them to shoot and injure the teen.

Centerville Police Chief Bruce Robertson says the teenager ignored repeated orders to drop his weapon. Robertson didn’t confirm the type of weapon the boy had, but a police spokesman earlier described it as a handgun.

The chief says the suspect was struck multiple times and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Robertson says the boy lives in Centerville, about 20 miles south of Dayton.

No one else was injured.

The chief says the officers responded appropriately. An investigation is continuing.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company