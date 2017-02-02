Thursday’s Scores
Antwerp 34, Holgate 26
Archbold 80, Bryan 32
Arlington 80, McComb 53
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53, Vanlue 26
Beverly Ft. Frye 37, New Matamoras Frontier 35
Bluffton 58, Harrod Allen E. 40
Botkins 55, Russia 51
Bridgeport 71, Bellaire St. John 34
Brooklyn 56, Oberlin 22
Canfield S. Range 61, New Middletown Spring. 32
Cin. McAuley 65, Cin. St. Ursula 18
Coldwater 60, New Bremen 37
Cols. Hartley 75, Cols. Ready 38
Columbiana 48, Leetonia 27
Columbus Grove 73, Spencerville 24
Convoy Crestview 66, Paulding 30
Covington 48, New Paris National Trail 36
Delphos St. John’s 54, St. Henry 50
Dola Hardin Northern 47, Waynesfield-Goshen 39
Edon 32, Gorham Fayette 28
Elmore Woodmore 59, Genoa Area 44
Findlay Liberty-Benton 94, Cory-Rawson 22
Ft. Loramie 61, Houston 36
Ft. Recovery 65, Rockford Parkway 31
Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Defiance Ayersville 31
Hicksville 52, Sherwood Fairview 37
Jackson Center 58, Sidney Fairlawn 13
John Marshall, W.Va. 79, Steubenville 57
Kalida 43, Ft. Jennings 34
Leipsic 46, Arcadia 38
Lima Bath 45, Van Wert 30
Lima Cent. Cath. 75, Ada 52
Lima Perry 59, Lima Temple Christian 45
Lisbon David Anderson 60, Salineville Southern 33
Lynchburg-Clay 72, Leesburg Fairfield 33
Marysville 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35
McArthur Vinton County 53, Athens 38
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, DeGraff Riverside 27
Metamora Evergreen 50, Delta 43
Minster 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 32
Mowrystown Whiteoak 44, Manchester 40
N. Baltimore 58, Van Buren 31
Nelsonville-York 70, Wellston 36
New Boston Glenwood 71, Franklin Furnace Green 32
Notre Dame Academy 64, Findlay 26
Oregon Clay 53, Fremont Ross 36
Oregon Stritch 46, Tol. Maumee Valley 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Kenton 49
Pandora-Gilboa 76, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 60
Pemberville Eastwood 69, Rossford 37
Perrysburg 68, Bowling Green 32
Pettisville 53, Stryker 50
Pomeroy Meigs 65, Bidwell River Valley 34
Reedsville Eastern 39, Belpre 37
Ridgeway Ridgemont 58, Sidney Lehman 52
Sardinia Eastern Brown 67, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 42
Shekinah Christian 31, Cols. School for Girls 14
Shelby 64, Upper Sandusky 62
Southeastern 63, Chillicothe Unioto 57, OT
St. Marys Memorial 61, Celina 18
Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 25
Tol. Christian 36, Tol. Ottawa Hills 17
Tol. Start 56, Tol. Woodward 29
Tontogany Otsego 56, Bloomdale Elmwood 55
Versailles 43, New Knoxville 32
Wapakoneta 60, Defiance 49
Warren Lordstown 60, Newbury 21
Wauseon 49, Liberty Center 44