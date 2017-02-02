Thursday’s Scores

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Feb 2nd, 2017
Antwerp 34, Holgate 26

Archbold 80, Bryan 32

Arlington 80, McComb 53

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53, Vanlue 26

Beverly Ft. Frye 37, New Matamoras Frontier 35

Bluffton 58, Harrod Allen E. 40

Botkins 55, Russia 51

Bridgeport 71, Bellaire St. John 34

Brooklyn 56, Oberlin 22

Canfield S. Range 61, New Middletown Spring. 32

Cin. McAuley 65, Cin. St. Ursula 18

Coldwater 60, New Bremen 37

Cols. Hartley 75, Cols. Ready 38

Columbiana 48, Leetonia 27

Columbus Grove 73, Spencerville 24

Convoy Crestview 66, Paulding 30

Covington 48, New Paris National Trail 36

Delphos St. John’s 54, St. Henry 50

Dola Hardin Northern 47, Waynesfield-Goshen 39

Edon 32, Gorham Fayette 28

Elmore Woodmore 59, Genoa Area 44

Findlay Liberty-Benton 94, Cory-Rawson 22

Ft. Loramie 61, Houston 36

Ft. Recovery 65, Rockford Parkway 31

Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Defiance Ayersville 31

Hicksville 52, Sherwood Fairview 37

Jackson Center 58, Sidney Fairlawn 13

John Marshall, W.Va. 79, Steubenville 57

Kalida 43, Ft. Jennings 34

Leipsic 46, Arcadia 38

Lima Bath 45, Van Wert 30

Lima Cent. Cath. 75, Ada 52

Lima Perry 59, Lima Temple Christian 45

Lisbon David Anderson 60, Salineville Southern 33

Lynchburg-Clay 72, Leesburg Fairfield 33

Marysville 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35

McArthur Vinton County 53, Athens 38

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, DeGraff Riverside 27

Metamora Evergreen 50, Delta 43

Minster 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 32

Mowrystown Whiteoak 44, Manchester 40

N. Baltimore 58, Van Buren 31

Nelsonville-York 70, Wellston 36

New Boston Glenwood 71, Franklin Furnace Green 32

Notre Dame Academy 64, Findlay 26

Oregon Clay 53, Fremont Ross 36

Oregon Stritch 46, Tol. Maumee Valley 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Kenton 49

Pandora-Gilboa 76, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 60

Pemberville Eastwood 69, Rossford 37

Perrysburg 68, Bowling Green 32

Pettisville 53, Stryker 50

Pomeroy Meigs 65, Bidwell River Valley 34

Reedsville Eastern 39, Belpre 37

Ridgeway Ridgemont 58, Sidney Lehman 52

Sardinia Eastern Brown 67, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 42

Shekinah Christian 31, Cols. School for Girls 14

Shelby 64, Upper Sandusky 62

Southeastern 63, Chillicothe Unioto 57, OT

St. Marys Memorial 61, Celina 18

Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 25

Tol. Christian 36, Tol. Ottawa Hills 17

Tol. Start 56, Tol. Woodward 29

Tontogany Otsego 56, Bloomdale Elmwood 55

Versailles 43, New Knoxville 32

Wapakoneta 60, Defiance 49

Warren Lordstown 60, Newbury 21

Wauseon 49, Liberty Center 44

