REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

28-year-old Black Rhino Named Kulinda Dies At Columbus Zoo

Posted On Fri. Feb 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says its 28-year-old black rhinoceros named Kulinda has died.

Zoo officials say Kulinda was humanely euthanized Friday because of her declining physical condition and poor prognosis. A zoo statement says Kulinda had been diagnosed with iron overload syndrome, which results in progressive liver failure.

The zoo says Kulinda may be remembered by some fans as the rhino they fed apple slices to during keeper talks and who used her upper lip to create paintings in the animal enrichment program.

Kulinda was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden on Oct. 19, 1988, and came to the Columbus Zoo the next year.

The zoo says the median life expectancy for black rhinos in North American zoos is only 18.3 years.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company