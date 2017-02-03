REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Appeals Court Sides With Ohio In Seizure Of Exotic Animals

Posted On Fri. Feb 3rd, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An appeals court in Ohio is siding with the state over its decision to seize six tigers and other exotic animals from a roadside sanctuary near Toledo.

The state appeals court in Columbus says in a ruling issued a week ago that the Ohio Department of Agriculture was within its rights to seize the animals in January 2015.

The owner of the animals had argued that his tigers, bear, leopard and cougar were improperly taken and he was treated differently than other owners.

Ohio took custody of 11 animals from Kenny Hetrick after officials say he ignored warnings about needing a permit.

Meanwhile, another state appeals court has yet to rule on a county judge’s order that said the state unfairly denied a permit to Hetrick.

