REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hundreds Of Protesters Rally Against Trump Travel Order

Posted On Fri. Feb 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in Cleveland to protest President Donald Trump’s order that temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Protesters began their demonstration about 4 p.m. Friday at Cleveland’s Market Square on the west side of the city and marched several blocks before ending up downtown later in the evening. The march was organized via a Facebook post and wasn’t tied to a specific organization.

Many of the marchers carried signs bearing messages including “protect our refugees” and chanting “no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here” as they made their way along Cleveland streets

Police said there were no immediate reports of any arrests.

A federal judge in Washington state issued an order Friday temporarily halting the ban.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company