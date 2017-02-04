REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

6 Bundy Ranch Standoff ‘gunmen And Followers’ To Begin Trial

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six men are set to begin trial in federal court in Las Vegas on charges from a tense armed standoff with federal agents near Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy’s ranch nearly three years ago.

Jury selection begins Monday for proceedings that set up as an undercard to a main event. Bundy and sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy are due to stand trial with two other men as a second group, after the first trial is over.

U.S. prosecutors have characterized the six defendants from Idaho, Arizona and Oklahoma as the “least culpable” among 17 defendants facing trial in the case.

They’re accused of conspiring with Bundy family members and wielding weapons to stop federal agents from a court-authorized round-up of cows on public land near the Bundy ranch in April 2014.

