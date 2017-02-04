Kings-Flyers Sums

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
First Period_None. Penalties_Giroux, PHI, (tripping), 11:20.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Brown, LA, (slashing), 11:53; Philadelphia bench, served by Cousins (too many men on the ice), 12:50.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Mcnabb, LA, (interference), 4:52.

Overtime_1, Los Angeles, Carter 27 (Doughty, Kopitar), 2:35. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-10-9-1_28. Philadelphia 9-4-4_17.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 25-14-3 (17 shots-17 saves). Philadelphia, Neuvirth 8-4-1 (28-27).

A_19,833 (19,537). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Bryan Pancich.

