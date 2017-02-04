Mitchell Has 32, No. 14 Ohio State Women Pound Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 of her 32 points in the first half, Stephanie Mavunga had a double-double on Saturday and No. 14 Ohio State won its seventh straight, 96-68 over Wisconsin, which lost its 10th straight.

Mavunga had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Tori McCoy had 11 and eight for the Buckeyes (21-5, 11-1 Big Ten), who have scored at least 87 points in each of their last five games.

Mitchell was 8 of 10 in the first half while the Badgers were 7 of 31 as Ohio State opened a 49-29 lead. Then the Buckeyes scored 28 points in the third quarter on 61 percent shooting.

Suzanne Gilbreath and Cayla McMorris, who was 14 of 14 from the line, had 14 points each for the Badgers (5-18, 0-10), whose closest loss in league play was nine points at Ohio State. Wisconsin ended the game shooting 27 percent (16 of 59) but went 31 of 36 from the foul line.

Mitchell, who has scored at least 22 in four straight games, finished 11 of 13 with six 3-pointers, Mavunga was 6 of 8 and McCoy 4 of 6 from the field.

Comments

comments