Officials Hopeful Lost Auto Jobs Will Be Replaced In Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ decision to move its Jeep Cherokee production line from Ohio to Illinois will mean the loss of several hundred auto supplier jobs in the Toledo area.

But local government and union officials remain hopeful that the losses will be offset somewhat by the launch of a new Jeep Wrangler and a Wrangler-based pickup in the northern Ohio city.

Fiat Chrysler officials made the decision to relocate its Cherokee production line because of the need to get auto parts in a timely fashion and the fragile nature of certain components. As a result, the company wanted to move operations closer to its final assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois.

“It’s a very challenging time for us managing that,” said Bruce Baumhower, president of United Auto Workers Local 12. “We’ve got around 350 members whose families are going to be disrupted by this.”

A spokesman for Yanfeng US Automotive Interiors — one of the affected companies — said that keeping the work in Toledo would be “logistically impossible.”

Baumhower hopes that some of the laid off employees can find work at Detroit Manufacturing Systems or Dana Inc. Each of the central Toledo companies received contracts for work on the next-generation Wrangler.

“For the community it’ll be a plus, but for my members and their families it is’ a very difficult time right now and we’re trying to help them through that,” Baumhower said.

Every U.S. auto assembly plant job creates nine associated jobs, according to the Center for Automotive Research.

The production shift is expected to be executed by mid-April. More than 350 workers will be out of a job.

