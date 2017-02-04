REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pedestrian Killed In Hit-skip Accident Near Cleveland

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeast Ohio are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on a heavily traveled stretch of roadway near Cleveland.

The Euclid Police Department says the accident occurred at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 19000 block of Euclid Avenue.

A blue Porsche Cayenne sport utility vehicle with dark tinted windows struck a person in the roadway, possibly crossing the street. The driver did not stop and continued westbound toward Cleveland.

Authorities have not identified the victim, who died at the scene. He was a black male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company