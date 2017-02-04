REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trump Presidency Keeping Ohio Roiled Politically

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Donald Trump presidency is keeping Ohioans stirred up, much like the Donald Trump campaign did in the swing state.

His early actions and positions have spurred demonstrations and hot debate across the state. It started with women’s issues rallies and marches that drew big crowds and has continued in recent days with protests against his immigration policy. One demonstration resulted in some 70 arrests Wednesday evening at Ohio University.

Local leaders in cities across the state are debating his policies, with heated divisions emerging in Cincinnati over his opposition to sanctuary cities.

The Ohio Democratic Party chairman hopes the outpouring of activism will get channeled into political action in state in which Republicans have had momentum. Trump supporters say he’s only adding to his support.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company