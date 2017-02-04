Walker’s Layup Lifts Oakland Past Cleveland State, 53-51

CLEVELAND (AP) — Martez Walker’s layup with 1:20 left in the game gave Oakland the lead and Demonte Flannigan missed a layup at the buzzer as the Golden Grizzlies held on for a 53-51 win at Cleveland State on Saturday afternoon.

Flannigan gave the Vikings the lead with a layup with 1:44 left, 51-50. Sherron Dorsey-Walker missed a jumper for the lead, but teammate Isaiah Brock grabbed the offensive rebound and fed Walker for the layup and a 52-51 advantage.

Dorsey-Walker missed a 3-pointer with :33 left, but hit the first of two free throws with :17 remaining to set the final score.

Brock finished with 14 points and four blocked shots to lead Oakland (18-7, 8-4 Horizon). Walker added 11 points and Dorsey-Walker contributed another 10. As a team, the Golden Grizzlies hit just 19 of 50 shots from the field (38 percent).

Flannigan finished with 16 points for Cleveland State (7-17, 3-9).

